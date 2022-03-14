Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 3,634 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GILD traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,593. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

