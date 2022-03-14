Insider Selling: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Director Sells 39,900 Shares of Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,287. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

