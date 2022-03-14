Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

