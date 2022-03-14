Insider Selling: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.36, for a total value of C$10,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,840.
Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Timothy James Walker sold 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$12,236.00.
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.57. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$344.54 million and a P/E ratio of 70.66.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
