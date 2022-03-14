Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,619,956 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $15,239,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.