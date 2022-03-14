Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,619,956 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $15,239,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.