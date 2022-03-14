Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 204,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 123,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,611. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

