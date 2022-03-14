Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

