Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

IFS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.