Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LINK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

