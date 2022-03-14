International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

