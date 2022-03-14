Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Earnings Results

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.93%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

