Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

