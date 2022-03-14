inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT opened at $9.51 on Monday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in inTEST by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in inTEST by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

