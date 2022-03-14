Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $75.18 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

