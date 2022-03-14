Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,496. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.