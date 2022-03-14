Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,984,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,536. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.