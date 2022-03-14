Invesco Ltd. Buys 14,159 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.92. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

