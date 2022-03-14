Invesco Ltd. Buys 256,002 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 525,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

