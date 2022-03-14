Invesco Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

