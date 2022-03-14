Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,676 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 103,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

CVAC opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. CureVac has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $130.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

