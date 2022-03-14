Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Appian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 322,850 shares of company stock worth $17,677,024 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $176.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Appian Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.