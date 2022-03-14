Invesco Ltd. Sells 165,017 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.98 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $984.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

