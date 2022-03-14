Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,268 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 187,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.82 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

