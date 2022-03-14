Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -499.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

