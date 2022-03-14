Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,538 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 527 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.81. 1,373,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. Post has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.