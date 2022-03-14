Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -231.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.