IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $32.65 on Monday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.
