iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,457,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 38,329,797 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,457,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after buying an additional 1,516,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

