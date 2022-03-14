iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.06. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

