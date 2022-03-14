iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $41,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

