iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.