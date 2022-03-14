iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.62. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

