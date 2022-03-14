iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.62. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $63.74.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
