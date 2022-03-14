iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $37.33. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 6,850 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

