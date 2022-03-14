iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $341.54

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $341.54 and last traded at $341.58, with a volume of 2067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

