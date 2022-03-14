iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.59 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

