iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $13.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.54. 229,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,304. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.12.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

