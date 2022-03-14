iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

