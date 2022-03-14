iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.31. 1,086,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

