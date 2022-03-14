iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.32 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

