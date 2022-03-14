iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ISUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. iSun has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

