iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
ISUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. iSun has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.26.
iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSun (ISUN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.