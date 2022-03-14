Itau BBA Securities Lowers Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE IFS opened at $33.50 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

