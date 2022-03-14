Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. 162,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,954. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

