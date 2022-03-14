Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $18.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.87. 10,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,040. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $620.69 and a 200 day moving average of $655.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

