Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.65.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

