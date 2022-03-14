Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 59 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in MongoDB by 17.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $477,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $27.31 on Monday, hitting $289.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $461.51. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

