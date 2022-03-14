Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 9,617 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 89.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.