Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 185.13%.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

