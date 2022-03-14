Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JAGGF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

