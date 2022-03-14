Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of JAGGF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06.
About Jaguar Mining
