Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.83. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 1-year low of $144.64 and a 1-year high of $216.44.

