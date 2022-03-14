Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000.

Shares of FAIL opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $25.44.

