Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000.
Shares of FAIL opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $25.44.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.